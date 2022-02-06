Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.75.

CLX opened at $141.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

