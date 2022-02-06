CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $197.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CCMP stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average is $146.82.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.31%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 309.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,032,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,637,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

