CNA Financial (CNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect CNA Financial to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNA stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CNA Financial by 422.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CNA Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNA Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

