Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $61.78.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 128,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.