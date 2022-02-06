Comparing Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $494.20 million 4.14 $147.22 million $3.27 11.64 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.91 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 1 2 0 2.67 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.14%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 31.69% 17.12% 1.09% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

