Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading Up 0.1%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

