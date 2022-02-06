ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

COP stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $364,105,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

