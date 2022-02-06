Context Advisory LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Context Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCAHU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $9,943,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 2,458.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 619.9% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,950 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 247.6% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 347,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 193.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,823 shares during the last quarter.

LCAHU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

