Context Advisory LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Context Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 728,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,259,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS SVFAU opened at $9.91 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

