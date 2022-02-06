Context Advisory LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Context Advisory LLC trimmed its position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENNVU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities by 131.3% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 251,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS ENNVU opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

