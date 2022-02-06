Context Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Context Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,909 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC owned about 0.78% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter worth about $1,596,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 174.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter worth about $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

