Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 175 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,291 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

