Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 24,604 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $52.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

