Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 66.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

