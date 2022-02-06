Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 240,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 137,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.