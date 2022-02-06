Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $234.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

