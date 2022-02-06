Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,808 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $76.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

