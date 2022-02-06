Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $675,149,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $206.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.72. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

