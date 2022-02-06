Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,525 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXTG. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,835,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,540,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.232 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

