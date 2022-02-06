Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

CTVA stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

