Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $22.12

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $21.19. Couchbase shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 1,026 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

