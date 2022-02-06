Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,781 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 44.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $285.86 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.