Credit Suisse AG Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $59,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

