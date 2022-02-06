Credit Suisse AG Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE stock opened at $171.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.43. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

