Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,840 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,100 shares of company stock worth $13,105,784. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

NYSE:CF opened at $75.06 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

