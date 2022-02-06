Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,165 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Autohome were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autohome by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Autohome stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $140.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

