Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 150 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a PE ratio of -268.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

