Credit Suisse Group Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $112.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

