Critical Contrast: Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vonovia and New World Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 New World Development 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 133.94% 18.81% 7.29% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vonovia and New World Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $3.59 billion 8.99 $3.69 billion N/A N/A New World Development $8.80 billion 0.30 $445.25 million N/A N/A

Vonovia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New World Development.

Volatility and Risk

Vonovia has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vonovia beats New World Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units. The Value-Add segment bundles all of the housing-related services including the maintenance and modernization work on its properties. The Recurring Sales segment includes regular and sustainable disposals of individual condominiums and single-family houses from the company’s portfolio. The Development segment consists of project development of new residential buildings. The Other segment comprises disposal of entire buildings or land that are likely to have below-average development potential. The company was founded on June 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes faÃ§ade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a total of 17 hotel properties with approximately 7,400 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

