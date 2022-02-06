CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $51,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

