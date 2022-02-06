CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.83. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

