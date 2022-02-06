CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of CSX worth $449,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,949 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 722,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 468,369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 346,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 166,482 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

