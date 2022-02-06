Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $203,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR opened at $141.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.