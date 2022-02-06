D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

