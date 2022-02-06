Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,889 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Cambium Networks worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,773,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

