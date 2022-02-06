Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,018 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

WFC stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

