Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $412.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.92 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.