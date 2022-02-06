Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 4.2% Higher

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.99 and last traded at $143.88. 15,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,544,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.16.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.08 and its 200-day moving average is $150.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock valued at $261,534,328. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.