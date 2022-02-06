Datarius Credit Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $21,713.47 and $51.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00109673 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

