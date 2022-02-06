Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 392 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $116.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

