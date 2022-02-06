Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

