Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

