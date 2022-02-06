Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in UMB Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,591. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

