Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.73 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

