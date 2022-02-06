Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Hostess Brands worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 16.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

