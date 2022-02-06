Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 16.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

