Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hubbell by 261.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $186.70 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $156.64 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.31 and a 200 day moving average of $198.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

