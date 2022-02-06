Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $298.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

