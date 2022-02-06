Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $143.00

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 143.35 ($1.93), with a volume of 181066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.96).

ROO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 244 ($3.28) to GBX 247 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 295 ($3.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.40 ($4.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.57.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.92), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($114,489.53). Insiders sold a total of 772,814 shares of company stock worth $208,396,655 over the last 90 days.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

