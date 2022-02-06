Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 8,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 103,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

